A Bandra court has directed the Mumbai police to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor Kangana Ranaut and his sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly spreading communal hatred. The sisters have been accused of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews. The complainant has also alleged that both Kangana and Rangoli have been speaking ill about the media too.

The FIR is based o Munnawaral aka Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed's complaint after which the court directed the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Kangana and her sister Rangoli.

Sayyed has allegedly first tried filing a complaint against Kangana and Rangoli in Bandra police station but because they didn't pay cognizance, they couldn't file a complaint. Then he sought the court's refuge and pushed it through his lawyer.

A few days back, Tumkuru court in Karnataka ordered FIR to be filed against the Manikarnika actor by lawyer L Ramesh Naik after she slammed protests against centre's farm law. She called out people protesting against the farm law and tweeted, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists."

