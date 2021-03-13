Mumbai’s city court on Friday directed Khar police to file an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Akshat Ranaut and Kamal Kumar Jain in a copyright violation case, filed by Ashish Kaul, author of the book Didda: The Warrior Queen Of Kashmir. The case was filed after allegedly announcing a film on Didda, a warrior princess, without the knowledge of an author who claims to have exclusive copyright to the story of Didda. Author Ashish Kaul has claimed that Kangana Ranaut has taken material from his book without proper permission. His plea states that he holds exclusive copyright to the life story of Didda, and Kangana has violated it by attempting to make the film, “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda“, based on her life, reports Film information. Also Read - B-Town Celebrities' Work Mode On| Spotted on March 8- Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor & More

Didda was the princess of Lohar (Poonch), and the queen of Kashmir. Kaul is a descendant of the queen. In his statement, Kaul has also mentioned that besides his book, there is only one book in the world that mentions Queen Didda, and it is “Rajatarangini”, written in Sanskrit by Kashmiri historian Kalhana in 12th century CE. Kaul added that Rajatarangini only has two pages that talk about Didda, and the same information has been carried forward by other historians. So, every other book dealing with the subject carries forward certain errors of Rajatarangini. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes Dig at Taapsee Pannu's 'Not So Sasti' Tweet Over Tax Invasion Case, Calls Her 'Rapists Ka Feminist'

It has been reported that Kaul earlier approached the actor and emailed her some parts of the story. He said he was shocked when Kangana recently announced a movie on the subject “without his knowledge”. Ranaut is said to have replied then that her movie is not based on Ashish’s book. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Trolled For Sharing 'Plagiarised' Picture of 'Spring Acai Bowl', She Replies Back

While speaking to Indian Express, the author said he faces the risk of financial losses as he has been in talks with big producers for making a film based on his book and the script, which has been registered since 2017.

In Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Kangana maintained that she’ll be portraying the titular character in the film which will be made as per international standards on a grand budget.