A Mumbai Magistrate on Friday directed the Mumbai police to submit the progress report on the inquiry in connection with alleged hateful messages Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel are posting on social media. In October last year, the magistrate court had asked suburban Amboli police to conduct a probe into a private complaint filed by the lawyer against Kangana and her sister Rangoli for alleged objectionable posts on social media. The court even asked the Mumbai police to file the report by December 5, 2020.

However, the police failed to file the report by the given time frame by the court and later, the court extended the date to January 5, which too was missed. Now, the court has given a fresh deadline to the Mumbai police of February 5, but they are yet to file their report on the inquiry conducted on the case.

Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, the complainant in the case said, They were given time till today (Feb 5) to file the report under section 202 of the CrPC. Since they have failed to do so, I asked the court to issue process directly to the accused. Thus, the court called for a progress report (from police on probe so far)".

The court had ordered the enquiry under section 202 of the CrPC to determine whether prima facie is made out or there is sufficient ground for proceeding against the accused. According to Deshmukh, Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel had posted an objectionable message on social media on Twitter last year wherein she targets a particular community, following which her account was suspended. Kangana then posted a video in support of her sister and in the clip she allegedly referred a member of particularly community as ‘terrorists’. The complainant sought police investigation and action against the sisters.

The court also posted that the matter will be heard on March 4.

