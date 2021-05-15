Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has an opinion on everything. The actor never fails to put forth her views on any current topic of national or international relevance (or irrelevance). She has repeatedly also hit back at those who tend to question her opinion. But not, Murder Mere Jaan actor Tanuj Virwani has something to suggest to Kangana, that she must be responsible for putting forth her opinions on social media. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Feels She Will Not Last More Than a Week After Instagram Deletes Her Post Threatening To Demolish Covid-19

In an exclusive conversation, Tanuj Virwani talked about Kangana Ranaut's opinion on social media and how she needs to be responsible regarding the same. Tanuj mentioned that while he respects Kangana as an actor, but she is being 'vicious' in expressing her views. He also added that a number of people (especially youngsters) follow the Manikarnika actor on social media and therefore, Kangana must dignify her opinion. "Till a point, I really did respect her opinions as well. But when you start having an opinion and when you start becoming vicious with almost every topic. She has power, young people look up to her. So many people are following her. With power comes responsibility, Kangana has been irresponsible and irrational when it comes to her opinions. She can be a lot more dignified in her responses," Tanuj Virwani said.

Tanuj further added that there is a way of putting forth opinions and Kangana's way isn't one. "Make your point but this isn't a way," he added.

On being asked what he thinks about Twitter suspending Kangana Ranaut’s account, Tanuj Virwani said that ‘guys at the Twitter certainly know what they are doing.’

On the work front, Tanuj Virwani’s Murder Mere Jaan is already streaming on Disney+Hotstar and is getting immense love from the audience. In the series, Tanuj is playing the role of a cop. Tanuj has worked in several web series and movies including Inside Edge, Poison and Kamathipura.