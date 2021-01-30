Bollywood’s bold actor Kangana Ranaut was in for a happy surprise when a fan shared a glimpse of his music video, basically a rap on the diva. The Manikarnika actor on Saturday, took to her Twitter account to share a video which shows a fan of hers singing a song titled ‘Sherni Kangana’. The singer says she will be awarded with Padma Bhushan one day. The singer, named Akash Jaiswal, calls himself a big of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He made a rap song on Kangana and talks about her courage and bravery who can fight with anyone. Akash gushes over the actor’s skills on how fearless she is who takes ‘panga’ with everyone. Before the song starts, it shows a note that reads, ‘Dear Kangana, we salute you for showing the courage to bring justice for our beloved Sushant. Lead the fight, we all SSRians are with you.’ Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Will be Seen Portraying The Role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Upcoming Film

Surprised by the rap song, Kangana shared the video and wrote: “Just saw this from a fan, the love, faith and your admiration is all I have”. The singer can be heard saying: “Uske jaisa koi nahi, na waisa koi ho payega. Padmashree nawaza hai, Padma Bhushan bhi mil jaiga”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Play Former PM Indira Gandhi in Upcoming Political Period Drama

Watch the song here:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. She said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project. After completing the shoot of Thalaivi, Kangana has come onboard another film with a political background.