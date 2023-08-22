Kangana is 'Scared' After Karan Shows 'Excitement' to Watch Emergency Movie, Check Reaction

Home

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar‘s equation has been the talk of the industry. On Monday, Karan showed excitement to watch Kangana’s upcoming directorial movie ‘Emergency’. Karan was asked at an event if he will ever make a political movie, to which he replied, “The emergency is being made, and I am excited to watch it”.

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday evening, reacted to Karan’s statement where he showed excitement. She hilariously replied while recalling the time when the last time KJo praised her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. The actress wrote Instagram story, “Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me … Ha ha I am scared now very scared … because he is excited again (sic)”.

Apart from direction, Kangana Ranaut will also seen essaying the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Karan and Kangana’ war of words started in 2017 at The Koffee With Karan when she called him ‘flagbearer of npotism’ and ‘movie mafia’. At that time, Karan reacted to her statement and told a news portal, “When she (Kangana) says ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean, because what does she think we are doing, sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes our mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her and that does not make me movie mafia, it makes me a man with an opinion. I appreciate that she had a great perspective and everyone lauded her for coming on my show. People said ‘she gave it off to Karan’ and I would say of course, but I was gracious enough to take everything.”

Emergency will release on November 24, 2023.

