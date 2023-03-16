Home

Kangana Ranaut recently lambasted Wikipedia for getting her birthday wrong and clarified about the misinformation.

Kangana Ranaut Slams Wikipedia For Getting Her Birthday Wrong: Kangana Ranaut recently lambasted Wikipedia for getting her birthday wrong. The actor is known for her witty remarks and being opinionated about society, politics, world affairs and cinema. Kangana has also been criticised for being too vocal and straightforward as she is always unabashed and unfiltered when it comes to expressing herself. The Emergency actor boldly spoke about her ideology despite being banned on Twitter before her handle was restored again after Elon Musk took charge of the micro-blogging site. Now, she once again took a dig on misinformation by Wikipedia regarding her birthday.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote “Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists, most of the information about me like my birthday or my height or background is totally wrong … no matter how much we try to rectify it, it’s warped again…Anyway many radio channels, fans clubs, and well wishers start to send birthday greetings on 20th March….” She also opined ” “I don’t mind but honestly many are confused because Wikipedia says my birthday is on 20th March and I celebrate on 23rd March, my birthday is on 23rd March … please don’t go back Wikipedia it’s totally wrong and misleading information there, thanks (folded hands emoji).”

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. The other movies Kangana has added to her pipeline are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita-The Incarnation, and the Noti Binodini biopic.

