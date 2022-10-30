Kangana Lashes Out at Aamir Again: Kangana Ranaut once again lashed out at Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for his ‘intolerance’ remark. The actor slammed the Laal Singh Chaddha star during an interaction at the India Today Conclave. In the same event Kangana had also expressed her wish to join politics in future if BJP gives her a ticket. The Dhaakad actor was commenting on the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. She said the ‘boycott trend’ is not to be blame and criticised Aamir’s Turkey visit in 2020. According to Kangana, Turkey had spoken against India, hence, Aamir could have avoided his meeting with first lady Emine Erdogan.Also Read - Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: 7 shocking controversies of Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist

KANGANA RANAUT SLAMS AAMIR KHAN FOR HIS TURKEY VISIT

Kangana, in her interview said, "Superstars have all sorts of privileges. They take Rs 200 crore for a job worth Rs 2 crore. They fly in charter plans to places where one can take economy flights. People have now started questioning them if they are the 'rightful superstars' or not. If we talk about Aamir Khan, when there was a lot of tension in our country, when Turkey spoke against India, but you (Aamir) went there, agreed with them and got pictures clicked with them (Turkey's first lady Emine Erdogan). He defamed our country throughout the whole world by calling it intolerant. The actor further added, "This is a personal crisis. You are disgusted, ashamed to be an Indian."

KANGANA RANAUT SAYS THE COMMON MAN HAS BECOME MORE AWARE

The actor further opined, "All this made the common man question 'if you are the right person who I should think of as a superstar?', or 'are you the person who I would like to give a part of my hard-earned money'. People who love their country have started to question if they should watch him. This is an awareness in this country and it is not related to the boycott culture."

Kangana is currently working on her directorial Emergency where she portrays Indira Gandhi. She will also be seen in Tejas where she plays an Air-Force pilot.

