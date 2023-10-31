Home

Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Rapper Shubh For Celebrating ‘Cowardly Killing’ of Indira Gandhi

Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh aka Shubh looked at the hoodie and flaunted the graphic print of the events of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who plays the titular role in the recently released movie Tejas, has come down heavily on the Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh, known by his stage name Shubh. The singer has again found himself surrounded in a fresh controversy after the alleged ‘distorted map of India’ controversy. This time, the rapper while performing on stage in one of his shows was handed over a hoodie by a fan among the audience. Shubh looked at the hoodie before flaunting it to the live audience. It’s being alleged that the hoodie has the graphic print of the events of India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination by her bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh.

An Internet user shared a low quality video of the event where Shubh was flaunting the hoodie. The user wrote in the caption: “Khalistani singer Shubh glorified Indira Gandhi’s killers in London by wearing hoodie with pic and date of her assassination on the map of Punjab. Earlier, when he posted distorted map of Bharat, Congress and the leftist ecosystem defended him tooth and nail (sic)”.

Retweeting the video, Kangana blasted Shubh as she wrote, “Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours. When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not of bravery (sic)”.

“One must be ashamed of such a cowardly attack on an elderly lady who was disarmed and unaware, a lady who was the chosen leader of a democracy, nothing to glorify here Shubham ji. Shame,” she added.

Here’s the post:

Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours.

When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not… https://t.co/GMqGjPeJQu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2023



Shubh has been at the centre of controversies for a couple of months now. It all began when Canada accused India of killing Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian province of British Columbia which led to escalated diplomatic tensions between the two nations. Amid the row, Shubh was accused of supporting Khalistani separatists as he allegedly shared a distorted map of India on his social media handle.

(With inputs from IANS)

