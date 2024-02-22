Home

Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Twinkle Khanna For Comparing Men to ‘Plastic Bags’: ‘These Nepo Kids…’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had recently slammed actress Twinkle Khanna for comparing men with plastic bag. Kangana took it to Instagram to slam the actress. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made headlines on social media when Twinkle Khanna sarcastically compared men with plastic bags. The Tejas actress Kangana took it to her Instagram stories where she slammed Twinkle for comparing men with plastic bags. Read along.

Kangana Ranaut Gets Furious At Twinkle Khanna

On her Instagram story, Kangana penned, “What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn’t do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism? (sic).”

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YFLO Delhi (@yflodelhi)

It is important to note that Twinkle Khanna didn’t make any comment on Kangana’s Instagram story. However, one important thing to note is that while Kangana lashed out at Twinkle

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s reply:

What Exactly Did Twinkle Khanna Stated?

In the viral video posted on Instagram, Twinkle expressed, “We never spoke about feminism or equality or anything. But it was very clear that there was absolutely no need for a man. It would be very nice to have a man, like you would have a nice handbag. But even if you had a plastic bag it would do (sic).”Twinkle further stated, “So I grew up with that notion and for a long time I felt that there wasn’t much use for them (sic).”

Twinkle Khanna’s Work Front

The Bollywood diva is currently working on her books, which include Mrs Funnybone. Earlier Twinkle Khanna had launched her book titled, ‘Welcome to Paradise’ taking to her Instagram, Twinkle Khanna expressed, “Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you:) (sic).”

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut will be starring in the film Emergency, portraying the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

What are your remarks on Twinkle Khanna addressing men as plastic bags? Do you think what Kangana Ranaut did was right?

