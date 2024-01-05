Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Lauds ‘Dear One’ Vikrant Massey in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail Years After Calling Him ‘Cockroach’

Kangana Ranaut Lauds ‘Dear One’ Vikrant Massey in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail Years After Calling Him ‘Cockroach’

After referring to Vikrant Massey as a 'cockroach,' Kangana Ranaut has showered him with compliments for his 'beyond amazing' performance in 12th Fail.

Kangana Ranaut Lauds 'Dear One' Vikrant Massey in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail Years After Calling Him 'Cockroach'

12th Fail: In her most recent Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut hailed actor Vikrant Massey as ‘beyond amazing’ and complimented him on his role in the movie 12th Fail. The film’s director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was also praised in her rare post on Instagram. For the unversed, ‘Tejas‘ star Kangana referred to Massey as a ‘cockroach’ in 2021 after he jokingly referred to Yami Gautam, as ‘Radhe Maa’ for her wedding outfit. In response, fellow Himachali Kangana became enraged with him and referred to Vikrant by derogatory terms on Instagram, drawing widespread attention.

Trending Now

Kangana Ranaut Heaps Praises on 12th Fail’s Vikrant Massey

Kangana Ranaut shared a poster of ’12th Fail’ and wrote, “What a terrific film. Coming from Hindi medium myself belonging to a rural village and being a general caste student for entry tests without reservations in my school years, I was weeping throughout the film, ufff never cried so much in a flight, my co-passengers were stealing concerned glances at me, I am embarrassed.”

You may like to read

In the following story on Instagram, she heaped praises on Vikrant Massey. Kangana also compared him to the late legendary actor Irfan Khan. The caption on the post read, “Vidhu sir has won my heart all over again, Vikrant Massey is beyond amazing!! In his coming years he might just fill the void Irfan Khan saab left behind…salutations to your talent dear one.”

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, ‘12th Fail‘ centres on UPSC hopefuls and draws from personal experiences. It is based on the real-life hardships faced by millions of students who take the UPSC entrance exam. Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail‘ faced a box office clash with Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas‘ when it debuted in theatres on October 27th, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.