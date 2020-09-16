Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut launches a fresh attack at Samajwadi MP and veteran actor, Jaya Bachchan for her ‘jis thaali me khate hain, usi me ched karte hain’ remark during the monsoon session in the parliament on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, she posted a picture of Jaya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s scene where she can be seen holding a ‘thali’. Along with the picture, she asked which thali was given by the veteran actor and the industry. Also Read - 'Time For Payback'! Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Richa Chaddha Laud Jaya Bachchan For Her Drug Probe Remark

She further claimed, "One thali was given in which a role for two minutes, item numbers and a romantic scene, that too after sleeping with the hero. I taught feminism to this industry. I decorated the thali with patriotic and women-centric movies. This is my thali, not yours Jaya ji."

On Tuesday, Kangana raised a question and asked if Jaya Bachchan will say a similar thing if her daughter Shweta was drugged, beaten and molested and son Abhishek was bullied and harassed. She wrote, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also.”

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020



However, many celebrities such as Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Anubhav Sinha, Hema Malini, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and others came in support and lauded Jaya Bachchan.

During the monsoon session Jaya said, “Just because there are some people, you can’t tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain. People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language.”

She further said, “I am grateful to Ravi Kishan that Bollywood and drug usage was discussed in the Parliament. There should also be discussion on the Bhojpuri industry – the language and art has been misused to feed the poison of vulgarity to an entire generation for past 30 years. That should also be discussed, he is responsible.”

Jaya Bachchan has given Zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over an ‘alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry’.