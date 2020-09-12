Actor Kangana Ranaut, whose Mumbai office was demolished by BMC, has launched a fresh attack at Maharashtra government Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, she shared an illustration where Shivaji Maharaj can be seen giving Kangana a sword. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is depicted as Ravana with ten heads in the same illustration. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Mother Calls Shiv Sena 'Coward', Says 'This is Not Bal Thackeray's Party'

She tweeted along with the illustration, "Received many memes, this one sent by my friend @vivekagnihotri ji made me emotional. लक्ष्मीबाई, वीर शिवाजी यांच्या पावलावर पाऊल ठेवून मी माझे कार्य पुढे करत राहीन. जरी त्यांनी मला घाबरवण्याचा खूप प्रयत्न केला तरीही मी धैर्याने पुढे जात राहीन जय हिंद, जय महाराष्ट्र. (sic)"

The text in Marathi means, "I will follow the footsteps of Laxmibai and Veer Shivaji even if they try to intimidate me. I will move ahead with courage. Jay Hind, Jay Maharashtra."

Received many memes, this one sent by my friend ⁦@vivekagnihotri⁩ ji made me emotional.

लक्ष्मीबाई, वीर शिवाजी यांच्या पावलावर पाऊल ठेवून मी माझे कार्य पुढे करत राहीन.

जरी त्यांनी मला घाबरवण्याचा खूप प्रयत्न केला तरीही मी धैर्याने पुढे जात राहीन

जय हिंद, जय महाराष्ट्र 🙏 pic.twitter.com/c4KvpVcqX1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 12, 2020

The actor locked horns with Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena following a war of words by party’s chief Sanjay Raut, who called Kangana a ‘haramkhor ladki’. The ugly war of words were followed by demolition of her Mumbai office by the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Soon after the demolition, Kangana publicaly criticised the Maharashtra government and said, ‘Aaj mera ghar tuta hai, kal tera ghamand tutega’.



Meanwhile, on her request to the central government, she received Y-security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) a day before she flew down to Mumbai from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

The stir started when Kangana called Mumbai ‘Pakistan Occupied Kashmir’ following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.