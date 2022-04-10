Mandana Karimi-Saisha Shinde Kiss On Camera: Actor Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp came up with a new task for the contestants. As the host returned to the lock up, she asked the inmates to choose someone they wanted to kiss. In the PG-13 option the blue and orange teams could use the kiss stamp on the cheek.Also Read - Lock Upp: The Atyachari Khel is Making And Breaking Relationships in Kangana Ranaut’s Show

Saisha and Mandana Seal It With A Kiss!

Saisha Shinde from the blue team chose Mandana Karimi from orange team. As Saisha admitted that she found Mandana, the video ended with Saisha and Mandana locking lips. While Munawar Faruqui had chosen Saisha, Zeeshan Khan chose Mandana for the kiss stamp. Mandana welcomed Anjali Arora to the organge team with a stamp kiss. Shivam Sharma was chosen by Azma Fallah calling him her best friend. Check Out the latest video of Lock Upp: Also Read - TejRan Fans go Gaga as Karan Kundrra Says He's in 'Committed Relationship' on Lock Upp

Saisha’s Heated Argument With Host Kangana

Saisha Shinde embroiled into controversy after her verbal spat with host Kangana for which the former got evicted. However, Saisha again re-entered the show and even apologized to Kangana. Mandana, Munawar and Anjali are among the popular Lock Upp contestants known for their honest revelations and fights with fellow inmates.

Munawar’s Controversial Past Sparks Controversy

Recently, a new controversy from the show made headlines. Munawar admitted that he got married at a young age. He confessed that he also has a child and he entered the reality show for him. This shocking revelation came after Kangana questioned Munawar about social media rumours on his personal life. Munawar revealed he and his wife have been separated for the past 1.5 years. The standup comedian told that the couple have already filed for divorce. Munawar said he didn’t want to publicly talk about his personal life.

Though Munawar’s shocking confession startled Anjali Arora, host Kangana praised him for his honest admission.

MX Player and ALTBalaji live-stream Lock Upp 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Watch this space for more updates on the show.