Emergency First Look: Actress Kangana Ranaut has unveiled the first-ever look of her as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi from the upcoming film Emergency. The 1:21-minute video showed Kangana Ranaut adapting the look of Indira with the same hairstyle and saree. The actress even talked and showed the same expression on the screen as Indira Gandhi who was one of the most Powerful Women in Indian History. Emergency is an upcoming film slated for release in 2023. It is based on true events that unfolded in 1975. The film chronicles incidents that took place under the leadership of Indira Gandhi.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Takes A Jibe At Karan Johar Ahead Of Koffee With Karan 7, Calls Her Episode 'Surgical Strike': 'Ghar Mein Ghus Ke Maara Tha'

Kangana Ranaut’s acting skills are brilliant as she fits so well in the shoes of Indira Gandhi. We have seen so many actresses have played the late former PM, but no one did it like Kangana. As seen in the teaser, there is no doubt that Kangana looked unbelievable! She is all set to make a powerful impact on the audience with her role as the first woman Prime Minister of India. Also Read - Bollywood Celebs And Their Holiday Homes - From Sonam Kapoor's London Abode to Kangana Ranaut's Cultural Haven in Manali | See Pics

Kangana Ranaut’s second biopic

Manikarnika Films’ Emergency marks the second biopic of Kangana Ranaut’s career, her first being Thalaivii in which she essayed the character of late actress and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalitha. Emergency movie is produced under the banner of her production house Manikarnika Films. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu: 5 Actresses With Curly Hair in Bollywood And How They Flaunt Them With Every Look

A look at the poster of Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manikarnika Films Production (@manikarnikafilms)

Watch the first look of Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi in Emergency:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Emergency is all set to release in 2023.