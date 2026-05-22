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Kangana Ranaut married? Actress looks newly married in mangalsutra, green bangles; fan says First choice…

Kangana Ranaut married? Actress looks newly married in mangalsutra, green bangles; fan says ‘First choice…’

Kangana Ranaut’s recent appearance in mangalsutra and green bangles has caught attention online, with fans flooding social media with reactions and questions about her relationship status.

Kangana Ranaut married or not (PC: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut has once again become the centre of online discussion after a recent video of the actress and politician surfaced on social media. In the clip, she is seen stepping out of a building wearing a light pink salwar suit along with a mangalsutra and green bangles. Her calm expression and quiet exit with security around her added to the curiosity. While she did not interact with paparazzi, it was her traditional accessories that instantly triggered speculation among fans about whether she had secretly gotten married.

Social media reacts with confusion and curiosity over Kangana’s look

As the video went viral, users flooded the comment sections with questions and theories. Many viewers were surprised seeing her mangalsutra and began wondering if it indicated a real-life marriage.

One user asked, “Mangalsutra?? She got married?” while another said “Perhaps she was shooting for a movie.” A different fan commented “Definitely she knew the camera would capture it. Whoever is the lucky guy good for her. May she have a happy married life.”

Some reactions took a humorous turn as well. A viral comment read “Didi ki first choice Rahul Gandhi ji,” which quickly started circulating across platforms, adding more fuel to the discussion.

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See viral pictures and video of Kangana Ranaut here

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Also read: Kangana Ranaut recalls her ex-boyfriend calling her ‘chudail’, saying, ‘Khoon peeti hai…’

Fans believe it could be linked to Queen 2 shoot

While rumours spread quickly a large section of social media users suggested that the look was most likely for a film shoot. Several pointed out that Kangana is currently working on Queen 2 which is reportedly titled Queen Forever in early production updates.

One user wrote “Shooting chalu hogi” implying that the mangalsutra and bangles were part of her on screen character styling rather than real life events. This theory gained more traction as no official statement has been made by Kangana or her team regarding any marriage.

No confirmation from Kangana Ranaut on marriage rumours

As of now there has been no confirmation from Kangana Ranaut about any wedding. Sources close to her have not responded to the speculation and the actress herself has remained silent on the viral chatter. This has further led fans to assume that the appearance may be linked to her upcoming film project rather than personal life changes.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Jaya Bachchan over selfie row, calls her the ‘most spoilt and privileged woman’, slams Samajwadi Party MP; see post

Kangana’s return with Queen 2 and Bollywood comeback plans

Reports suggest that Kangana has already begun shooting for Queen 2 in Mumbai marking a major return to films after focusing on her political career. The sequel is expected to follow the success of the 2013 hit Queen which became one of her most celebrated performances.

The original film followed Rani Mehra a shy Delhi girl who travels alone to Paris and Amsterdam after her wedding is called off and discovers independence and self confidence along the way. It starred Kangana alongside Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon and Mish Boyko and went on to win both critical acclaim and major awards including the National Film Award.

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