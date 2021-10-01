Lucknow: Actor Kangana Ranaut met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Friday. She will be the brand ambassador of Uttar Pradesh’s government’s One District One Product Programme, the government announced on Friday. The One District One Product is a flagship programme of the UP government which aims to encourage the indigenous and specialised products and crafts that each of the districts of the state has. The districts produce chikankari, zari zardozi, kala namak rice, among others that are found nowhere, as per the government.Also Read - The Weekend Interview: Story of Thalaivii Star Raj Arjun And How he Made it Despite All Odds!

The Thalaivii actor also took to Instagram to share a video where she is seen receiving a coin from CM Yogi. In the post, she revealed that it is the same coin used in the Ramjanm Bhumi Pujan. She also mentioned that she is making a film on Ram temple titled ‘Ayodhya’ and considered the coin as the ‘good omen’. As per Kangana’s post, she met to express her gratitude to CM Yogi for its government cooperation in the shooting of her film Tejas. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Lockdown Update: Yogi Govt Revises Guidelines Amid Dip in COVID Cases | Read Details

She captioned it, “Honourable Chief Minister ji gifting me the coin which was used at Ramjanm Bhumi Pujan..I am making a film called Ayodhya on Ram temple …This is a good omen aur how we call in Hindi Aashirwad…Jai Shri Ram. (sic)” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Weight Loss Journey: Shedding 20 Kilos in 6 Months, Getting Permanent Stretch Marks

She also shared a set of pictures from her meeting and wrote, “I thanked Uttar Pradesh government for their cooperation in our film ( Tejas) shooting and wished Honourable Chief Minister best of luck in his upcoming elections….I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath … May your reign continues Maharaj ji He gifted me a coin which was used at Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan ….What a memorable evening thank you Maharaj ji.”

She also shared, “It was wonderful to meet Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Aditya Nath ji… He is exceptionally vibrant, genuine and motivating in person…. What a pleasure and privilege to have an audience with this young, fiery and one of the most loved and popular leaders of this nation.”

As per the initial reports, Kangana and Yogi’s meeting was a courtesy gesture from the actor. She reportedly appreciated the work carried out by the Uttar Pradesh CM in the state. In a video of the meeting, Adityanath was seen inviting Kangana to Ayodhya and seek the blessing of Lord Ram. He said, “Aap Ayodhya aayein, Bhagwaan Ram ka darshan karein.”In response, Ranaut said- “Ramchandra ki tarah tapaswee raja ka yahan raaj rahein.” The meet comes ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is enjoying the success of Thalaivi, where she is seen playing the role of J Jayalalithaa. She recently announced Sita: The Incarnation. She has Dhaakad, Tejas in her pipeline. She has also announced the sequel of Manikarnika which is based on the chronicles of ‘The Cleopatra of Kashmir’s Didda’ who rules the valley during the 10th and 11th centuries. She has also announced Aparajita Ayodhya, which is based on the Babri Masjid demolition incident and a yet-to-be-titled film based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits.