Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been actively voicing her opinion on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and even called out certain Bollywood biggies, recently targeted Sushant's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi for taking a long time to clarify the fake #MeToo allegations leveled on the late actor while they were shooting for the film.

Kangana's social media team claimed that Sanjana took her own 'sweet time' to brush away the rubbish #MeToo allegations placed on the late actor. The Queen actor tagged Mumbai Police to investigate from this angle as well. The tweet read, "Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate".

Kangana had shared an old article of DNA (2018), which read as, "Kizie Aur Manny shoot halted due to Sushant Singh Rajput's 'extra-friendly' ways with co-star Sanjana Sanghi?

Sanjana Sanghi, on the other hand, had told Pinkvilla how she and Sushant were trying to deal with the #MeToo allegations and make people believe in them. “Nothing changed between us because there was nothing. All that happened was, ‘How should we make them believe the truth?’ Imagine what a sad state of affairs it is for two people who actually adore each other to have to sit back and be like, ‘How do we prove it?’ He was like, ‘Should I put out these chats?’ I said, ‘Go for it, maybe that will help.’ So he put up the chats but still people were refusing to believe it. Then I, the girl who has supposedly accused the boy, put out a clarification. Even that didn’t work”, she was quoted.