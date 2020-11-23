The Bombay High Court will give its judgment on actor Kangana Ranaut’s petition against the demolition of her Bandra office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on November 27. Earlier, the court reserved its order on October 5. News agency ANI tweeted, “ctor Kangana Ranaut (in file photo) property demolition matter: Bombay High Court to deliver its judgement on November 27.” Also Read - Sedition Case: Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel Move Bombay High Court To Quash FIR Against Them

The BMC had demolished a part of Kanagana’s bungalow at Pali Hill on September 9. The move came at a time when she had criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and had a war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the BMC claimed that it acted against the building due to the ‘illegal alterations’ made to it. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Gets Trolled For Flaunting Her Christian Dior Bag While Encouraging To Go Vocal For Local

During that time, Kangana took to her verified Instagram Stories to share the laws prescribed by Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 regarding demolition of building structures. It reads: “Municipal laws– demolition of structures– Demolition of building structure can be done only after giving 15 days notice to affected person– If Municipal Corporation violates procedure while demolishing building but structure is totally illegal, some compensation can be awarded and in all cases where such compensation is awarded, the same should invariably be recovered from officers who have acted in violation of law. (Paras 10 to 16).” Also Read - Schools in Mumbai to Remain Shut till December 31, But Here's a Catch

The incident of Kangana’s office demolition by the BMC happened after she took a jibe at the ruling Shiv Sena government and compared Mumbai with POK earlier this month. A Bombay High Court stay order subsequently stopped the demilition work.