Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office demolition case latest update: In September, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had demolished a part of actor Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill, Mumbai office as they issued the notice stating that the construction done inside the office is illegal. In November, the Bombay High Court granted relief to the actor in her plea challenging demolition activity by the BMC on her property. The Court had quashed the demolition notice and added that Ranaut may take steps to make her property habitable and to regularise the same.

In a recent update, the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has summoned the BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal. The report stated that the MHRC has asked the officer to appear before them next year. He is asked to make an appearance on January 20, 2021. Reportedly, an advocate has filed a petition with the MHRC in regards to the demolition case. Iqbal has been asked to be present in person before the rights body at 11 AM.

On September 9, the BMC carried out a demolition drive and bulldozed illegal parts of Kangana's office situated in Pali Hill, Bandra. Back then, the demolition was stalled after the Bombay High Court ordered a stay. The court termed the BMC's actions as 'legal malice'. The move came at a time when she had criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and had a war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.