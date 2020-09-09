

















Actor Kangana Ranaut gets a second notice from BMC. It’s a demolition notice where the government body is all set to destruct an illegal construction at the actor’s office in Mumbai. The BMC had given Kangana Ranaut 24 hours to respond to the notice but she has not answered, the officer said. Also Read - After 'Safety Violation' by Media on Flight With Kangana Onboard, DGCA Seeks Report From IndiGo Airlines

The BMC officer said there are several illegal and unauthorized constructions inside the office of Kangana Ranaut and therefore the action will be taken soon. Also Read - Your Govt is Harassing Women: Kangana Ranaut to Sonia Gandhi After Demolition of Her Office by Shiv Sena-Led BMC

The following works are observed beyond the approved BCC plan: Also Read - 'You Didn’t Demolish Dawood’s House But Razed Kangana's Office': Devendra Fadnavis Hits Out at Shiv Sena

Toilet unauthorizedly converted into office cabin

An unauthorized kitchen is constructed in store room

New toilets are unauthorizedly constructed beside the staircase inside the store in the ground floor

An unauthorized pantry is constructed in the ground floor

Unauthorized meeting room with a wooden partition made in pooja room in the first floor

Unauthorized construction of toilets in the open chowk area with brick walls and slab on the first floor

The unauthorized horizontal extension of slab at the front side

Staircase operation is changed on the second floor

Balcony found enclosed inhabitable areas by removing partition walls on the second floor.