Kangana Ranaut on CJP protests: ‘You cannot arm-twist the government,’ says Parliament is the place for debate

Kangana Ranaut breaks her silence on CJP protests: The actress remarked that if someone wants to influence government decisions, they should contest elections instead of trying to force the government into removing or retaining ministers through protests.

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Kangana Ranaut

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the ongoing CJP protests near Parliament, saying that public issues should be discussed inside Parliament rather than through street protests. Speaking to the media during the Monsoon Session on Monday, Kangana said that elected representatives have the responsibility to debate important matters in Parliament and questioned attempts to pressure the government through demonstrations.

Kangana said Parliament is the right platform to raise concerns and hold detailed discussions on issues affecting the country. “Our parliamentary session is for–so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right,” she said.

She also remarked that if someone wants to influence government decisions, they should contest elections instead of trying to force the government into removing or retaining ministers through protests. Kangana further said that such “arm-twisting” was not acceptable. “You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good,” Ranaut said. Referring to the CJP’s demand that Pradhan resign, she added, “It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself.

Kangana’s comments come as CJP protests intensified near Parliament during the Monsoon Session. Protesters attempting to march towards Parliament were stopped by heavy police deployment across central Delhi. While the CJP alleged that police used lathi-charge against demonstrators, Delhi Police denied the claim. Authorities later fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, stating that permission for the march had not been granted.

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, “Our parliamentary sessions are meant specifically for us to discuss all issues in an extensive and detailed manner and to raise relevant questions. Creating a ruckus, causing disruptions, and protesting in this… pic.twitter.com/lTfWpvm0eL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026



Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke ended his hunger strike, while activist Sonam Wangchuk announced that he would continue his indefinite fast from Safdarjung Hospital.

Several members of the film industry have publicly supported Wangchuk’s protest. Actors Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Omi Vaidya, filmmaker Onir, lyricist Javed Akhtar, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani and actor Dia Mirza have expressed solidarity with the activist and urged the government to engage in dialogue over Ladakh’s concerns.