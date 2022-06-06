Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad didn’t perform well at the box office but that has not affected the actor’s spirit. On Saturday, Kangana mentioned on her insta stories about how the year is not over yet, and promised that she has some blockbusters up her sleeve. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot that called Kangana Ranaut “the box office queen of India.” Reacting to it, Kangana wrote, “2019 I have Manikarnika 160 crore ka supehit film. 2020 was Covid year, 2021 I have biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT and was huge success.”Also Read - Dhaakad Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Manages to Sell 20 Tickets, Collects Rs 4420 Across India

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram post below:

Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Roars at Box Office as Dhaakad Shows Get Cancelled - Sad News For Kangana Ranaut!

Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad was released on May 20 along with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is having a dream run at the box office and is heading towards Rs 150 crore at the box office, Kangana’s film turned out to be a disaster at the box-office. Also Read - Watch: Kangana Ranaut on Not Doing Item Songs, Endorsing Fairness Creams, And Speaking on National Issues | Exclusive

Besides Kangana, Dhaakad also star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Citing Lock Upp as an example, the actress said, “I see lots of curated negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster Lock Upp and it’s not over yet.” She concluded that she has “great hopes” for the year ahead.

Lock Upp marked Kangana’s debut as a host. It also marked her OTT debut. The show was touted to be ALTBalaji’s biggest show with the top most ratings ever.

On the work front, Kangana is currently busy with Emergency, which would see her playing Indira Gandhi. The actor will also be directing the film. The Padmashri actress will also be seen in Tejas this year, where she will be playing an Air Force pilot. She had also announced Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda and Sita: The Incarnation as her upcoming projects. She also wrapped up the filming of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.