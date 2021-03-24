During the launch of the Thalaivi trailer, one of the journalists at the press conference asked Log aapko ungli krte hai toh aap uska medu vada bana deti hai? means if someone instigates you in real life, do you make that person medu vada? The line is from her upcoming film Thalaivi where she plays the iconic role of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalitha. The reporter asked a question, keeping in mind her tweets and their after-effects. Kangana Ranaut shared a good laugh and revealed that people in real life, are so serious that they don’t understand that most of the time my conversations are light-hearted ones. The actor said: “I personally feel that a lot of things that I do and say are for light-hearted interactions, but at times people are so serious in life that they don’t get it. Having said that, I may criticise, or express my hurt because of certain things they have done.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Weight Loss Journey For Thalaivi: From Losing 20 Kgs to Gaining Back in Few Months, Actor's Transformation Looks Unbelievable

Ranaut further explained how despite criticising people who have caused her pain, she is comfortable about meeting them, "because my interactions are real, many people cannot do that, my intentions have been really light, somehow people are not clear with their thoughts, or that kind of honest in their interactions. I get extreme reactions and it takes me back" added the actor.

Kangana Ranaut at the trailer launch of Thalaivi, stunned in an orange-black Kanjeevaram saree by Madhurya Creations during the Thalaivi trailer launch. It was her 34th birthday too and she looked stunning at the event. Ranaut completed her look with a traditional piece of jewelry from Kishandas & Co. The highlight of her look was gajra tied with her hair bun. Thalaivi trailer is trending on number 2 on YouTube with over 9.5 million views. It has got truly lived up to all our expectations and has gotten the masses even more excited for its release on theatres – April 23, 2021,

