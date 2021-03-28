Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter sharing her journey as a successful actor. Kangana, who won two National Film Awards earlier this week, wrote that she was an unwanted girl child. She further added that despite this she works with the best and passionate filmmakers today. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Granted Bail in Defamation Case Filed by Javed Akhtar

Kangana’s comment comes after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri appreciated the actor’s energy and hard work and further mentioned that young actors must learn from Kangana. Agnihotri wrote, ”I think @KanganaTeam must get an award only for her relentless energy, working non-stop, doing amazing films after films, during the toughest Covid period. Imagine from Jayalalita to action to Air Force… a kind of life to die for. A lot of young actors must learn from her.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Sashays In Rs 58,000 Kanjivaram Silk Saree While Celebrating Her Birthday | See Pics

To this, the Manikarnika actor replied “I was an unwanted girl child, today I work with best and passionate filmmakers, artists and technicians. I love my work, not for money, not for fame. When best of the world look at me and say ‘only you can do it. I know I may have been unwanted but I was needed. Much needed (red heart).”

However, this is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut opened up about being an unwanted child. Earlier in 2016 too, she shared how she grew up listening to stories that she was an unwanted girl child.

On the work front, Kangana is currently working on her upcoming movie Tejas. Apart from this, Kangana’s Thalaivi, which portrays the story of late Tamil Nadu actor and politician Jayalalithaa, is set to release on April 23