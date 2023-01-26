Home

Kangana Ranaut Opens up on Mortgaging Her Property For Emergency: ‘Not a Big Deal’

Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about mortgaging her property during the making of her directorial epic 'Emergency'.

Kangana Ranaut Opens up on Mortgaging Her Property: Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for her directorial Emergency, as she wrapped up the shooting of her magnum opus. The actor plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie. Kangana had earlier told how she mortgaged her property for producing the epic-drama. The actor has now opened up on the same and also stated that it is ‘not a big deal for her’ as she came to Mumbai with just Rs 500. Recently, Twitter also lifted the ban on her handle, and she tweeted about the wrap-up of her dream project. Kangana, in an interaction with the media also said that the positive box office response to Pathaan is good for film industry.

KANGANA RANAUT RECALLS HER STRUGGLING DAYS

While speaking to reporters she told, “I always accomplish a task if I set out to do something. Mortgaging all my property to complete Emergency is not a big deal for me as I take big decisions within minutes. The only struggle was visiting banks constantly during the shoot, which also hampered our work.” She further added, “I came to Mumbai with only ₹500, so even if I am completely ruined, I have the confidence and strength to stand up on my feat once again. Possessions hold no meaning for me.”

Kangana’s Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik and Mahima Chaudhry in crucial roles.

