Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday opposed the proposal given by actor-politician Kamal Haasan to recognise household work as a salaried profession. The actor said this will be like reducing a homeowner to an employee and trying to pay God for his creation. "Don't put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don't pay us for mothering our own, we don't need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home, stop seeing everything as a business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary," Kangana tweeted from her verified account on Tuesday.

Kangana's tweet came in response to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's tweet, which reads: "I welcome @ikamalhaasan's idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power & autonomy & create near-universal basic income."

Protesting against the idea, Kangana further shared in a separate tweet: "It will be worse to reduce a home owner to home employ, to give price tag to mothers sacrifices and life long unwavering commitment, It's like you want to pay God for this creation, cause you suddenly pity him for his efforts. It's partially painful and partially funny thought."

Meanwhile, Ranaut has also replied to a Twitter user who urged the need to recognise homemakers' efforts and called it long overdue. The actor gave him back by saying, "It will be worse to reduce a homeowner to home employ, to give price tag to mothers sacrifices and life long unwavering commitment, It's like you want to pay God for this creation, cause you suddenly pity him for his efforts. It's a partially painful and partially funny thought."

(With inputs from IANS)