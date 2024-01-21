Home

Kangana Ranaut Performs Yagna at Ayodhya, Sweeps Temple Floor in Saree – WATCH

Recently, Kangana Ranaut was spotted in Ayodhya where the actress was seen sweeping the floor. She shared a bunch of pictures where she shared a lighthearted moment with saint Rambhadracharya.

Kangana Ranaut has been hitting the headlines for various reasons. The Tejas actress was recently spotted in Ayodhya, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Temple. On Sunday, the actress took part in a yagya and was seen sweeping the premises of a temple with a broom in the holy town. Ranaut looked gorgeous in a golden silk saree with heavy gold jewellery and a big bindi. The actress further shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle which garnered several likes.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared pictures where she can be seen performing the yagya with a few saints and sages. She is also captured sharing a lighthearted moment with saint Rambhadracharya as she seeks his blessings. She expressed her thoughts in Hindi on Instagram. “Come my Ram. Today, I met the most revered Shri Rambhadracharya ji and took his blessings. Participated in the Shastravat mass Hanuman Ji Yagya organized by him.”

Kangana also shared her excitement for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and added, “Everyone is happy to welcome Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham. Tomorrow the king of Ayodhya is coming to his home after a long exile. Come my Ram, come my Ram.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The actress also shared a video on her Instagram stories where she can be seen sweeping the floor of the holy place. The actress was seen in her traditional ensemble and sunglasses. It seems she swept a small area as part of a community service.

Take a look at the video here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actress Kangana Ranaut participates in cleanliness drive at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya. She is in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LpElT3ROdf — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Earlier, Kangana was seen at the airport en route to Ayodhya. During a conversation with news agency ANI, the actress said, “Those visiting Ayodhya Dham not only find peace of mind but also walk away with divine bliss while becoming better and wiser versions of themselves. It is our biggest and most-avowed Dham like the Vatican is for Christians. This city holds a lot of significance not just for the country but even beyond its shores. We are fortunate that Lord Ram has given us the wisdom to visit and worship him here.”

The actor had previously commended the sculptor responsible for crafting the idol of Ram Lalla, which was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, talking about Kangana’s work front, the actress was last seen in an Air Force pilot in Tejas. The film is now available on OTT. Further, the actress will be next seen in Emergency, in which she plays the late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

