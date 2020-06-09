Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday treated her fans with one of her talents that remained unexplored for years. She shared a video of herself in the avatar of a musician. After showcasing her poetic skills, Kangana surprised everyone by playing the piano. The actor took to Instagram to share the video in which she is seen playing the theme track from the 1970 Hollywood classic Love Story. Also Read - No Digital Release For Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, Film to be Released in Theatres First

In the video, Kangana looks relaxed while playing a massive piano in her Manali house. She can be seen donning a white shirt and black pants, with her curly hair neatly tied in a ponytail. Team Kangana Ranaut captioned the post as, “#KanganaRanaut turns to classics — plays Love Story theme on the piano at her house in Manali. ❤️🎹❤️”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to Direct, Produce Ambitious Project Aparajitha Ayodhya, Says 'It's Story of Love, Faith And Unity'

Fans are mesmerised with her talent and dropped endearing comments on Kangana’s video. Some of them noticed her lavish house in the background and some compared her skills with Hrithik Roshan, as he was also seen playing piano a few weeks ago. A user commented ‘Just Like Hrithik’. Also Read - How Dare They! Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Bollywood Celebs For Supporting Black Lives Matter While Endorsing Fairness Cream

Watch the video here:

Now, take a look at Hrithik’s video. He is playing Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan:

On the professional note, Kangana will be seen in Jayalalithaa’s biopic Thalaivi. The makers have rubbished rumours of releasing the film on OTT platform. It will get a theatrical release first and then will be seen on a digital platform.

Tell us in the comment section below, who played the piano well?