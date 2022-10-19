Kangana Ranaut as Noti Binodini: Kangana Ranaut’s new film: Actor Kangana Ranaut has announced her new film on the life of noted Bengali theatre superstar ‘Noti Binodini.’ The actor, who’s currently filming for Emergency, will essay the titular role in the film which is being directed by Pradeep Sarkar of Parineeta and Mardani fame. Kangana’s team made the official announcement in a press release and revealed that the actor is absolutely excited to begin filming for the project. Speaking about fronting the biopic, the actor told the media, “I am a very big fan of Pradeep Sarkaar ji and very happy for this opportunity. Also, this will be my first collaboration with Prakash Kapadia ji and I am completely thrilled to be part of this remarkable journey with some of the greatest artistes of this country.”Also Read - Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Backstory of Kangana Ranaut's Famous Meme Scene From Fashion: 'It Was All Her...' - Watch Exclusive Video

WHO WAS NOTI BINODINI?

Noti Binodini was a celebrated artiste who was active in the theatre industry in the 1880s. During a career spanning twelve years, she enacted over eighty roles, which included those of Pramila, Sita, Draupadi, Radha, Ayesha, Kaikeyi, Motibibi, and Kapalkundala, among others. She was one of the first South Asian actresses of the theatre to write her own autobiography. The film is expected to be based on her audio biography titled Amar Katha.

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN WAS APPROACHED TO PLAY NOTI BINODINI EARLIER?

The film is believed to be made on a big budget with Kangana beginning to shoot in the second half of the next year. It is being produced by Prakash Kapadia who has backed films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Padmaavat and Devdas among others. Interestingly, rumours have been rife for the last few years that the makers had approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the role first. The actor played the role of a courtesan in the remake of Umrao Jaan earlier and therefore, the makers thought she would suit the character of Noti Binodini, who was a courtesan-turned-theatre artiste.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently busy with her film Emergency in which she plays the role of former Prime Minister of India – Indira Gandhi. She also has Tejas in the pipeline in which she plays the role of an air force pilot.