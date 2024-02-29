Kangana Ranaut Praises Anant Ambani For Not Hanging Out with ‘Bollywoodia Mafia’, Calls Him ‘Sensible, Cultured’

Home

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in an interview of Anant Ambani, praised him for being sensible and cultured unlike other Bollywood celebrities. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in her recent interaction on the social media platform X/Twitter expressed her views on Anant Ambani’s characteristics. Kangana was firmly impressed with the businessman’s son Anant Ambani’s behaviour towards his siblings. Kangana took to X/ Twitter to appreciate Anant Ambani’s gesture. The actress also mentioned Ambani’s son being down to earth and talked about his ideologies during his conversation with Aaj Tak. Read along.

Kangana Ranaut Praises Anant Ambani’s Gesture Toward Siblings

In a recent video of Anant Ambani’s interaction, he stated that his brother is like Lord Ram and her sister is like Mata Rani. He also mentioned that his siblings are always there for his protection, and also stated that there’s no difference nor there is any competition between the siblings. It is the bond that still holds together the relation of siblings in the Ambani’s family. Anant Ambani expressed, “So, there’s no scope for competition between us. As long as we trust each other, there’s no way we’ll compete. We are very close (sic).”

Looking at this perspective of Anant Ambani, Kangana in the video uploaded on X/ Twitter commented, “He seems really cultured, rooted and sensible, also doesn’t hang out with the Bollywoodia mafia druggie gang … wish him the best…(sic)”

About Anant Ambani’s Wedding

It is to be noted that the grand wedding of Amabani’s son with Radhika Merchant will be for three days. Starting from the 1st to the 3rd of March, 2024. Recently Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted serving dinner to the people of Jamnagar, under the umbrella of ‘anna seva’. The duo also interacted with the villagers at their pre-wedding celebration.

Also, international artists like Rihana, J Brown, and Adam Blackstone along with their teams have been making their way to Jamnagar to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s luxurious wedding.

Bollywood celebrities have also been invited to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika. Celebrities like Rajinikanth, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan expected to attend the wedding.

Kangana Ranaut On Entering Politics

In recent events, Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut had thoughts of entering the political domain after soaring high in the entertainment industry. During a conversation with TV9 Bharatvarsh Kangana agreed that it would be, “the right time” to enter politics.

Kangana added, “I have literally fought from film sets with political parties. That doesn’t keep me away, it doesn’t take me a seat to do what I want to do for my country. But, if I want to get into politics, I probably think this is the right time (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s comment on Anant Ambani? Stay tuned for more updates on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day luxurious wedding.

