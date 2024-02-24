Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut alleged that several well-known figures in Bollywood are not only involved in consuming illegal content from the dark web but also engaging in hacking activities.

Bollywood’s outspoken star, Kangana Ranaut, once again made headlines as she took to social media to address what she claims to be the use of the dark web by “popular film personalities” for hacking into people’s communication apps, such as WhatsApp. Known for her candid and bold expressions, Kangana voiced her concerns on the digital realm, urging the central authorities to take action.

In a recent Instagram story, Kangana applauded a new feature that displays registered names along with phone numbers during calls. Seizing the moment, she wrote, “Amazing!! Centre should do something about the dark web as well.” The actor-director didn’t stop there, alleging that several well-known figures in the film industry are not only involved in consuming illegal content from the dark web but also engaging in hacking activities.

She added, “Many popular film personalities are hooked on to it, not just consuming illegal stuff from there but also hacking in to everyone’s communications like WhatsApp and mails. Many big names will be exposed if they crack them down,” Kangana added, bringing attention to what she perceives as a widespread issue within the industry. The actor has been a vocal critic of various practices in Bollywood and continues to use her platform to voice concerns and opinions.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is involved in various projects, including her directorial venture, Emergency, where she portrays the role of Indira Gandhi. She is also reportedly part of Vishnu Manchu’s film “Kannappa,” alongside Prabhas. Additionally, Kangana has commenced shooting for a psychological thriller film with R Madhavan, directed by Vijay, who previously worked with Kangana in Thalaivii.

Furthermore, the eagerly awaited sequel to Kangana’s iconic film Queen is confirmed, with director Vikas Bahl announcing the completion of the story. “I am happy to say that we have actually finished writing our story. So, yes, the sequel should happen.” Queen will complete 10 years since its release this year in March”, Bahl told a news portal.

