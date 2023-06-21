Home

Kangana Ranaut Reacts as Sunil Lahri Advises Her on ‘Sita – The Incarnation’

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted as Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri spoke about her epic 'Sita - The Incarnation'.

Sunil Lahiri Advises Kangana Ranaut on Sita – The Incarnation: Sunil Lahri strongly spoke against the fault lines in Om Raut’s Adipurush. The film based on saint Valmiki’s Ramayan is being criticised for its dialogues and misplaced events showcased in the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer. Sunil, who played Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s classic TV series Ramayan, expressed his disappointment over the depiction of Ramayan’s characters in Adipurush. Kangana Ranaut, known for her unfiltered views had also taken a satirical jibe at Adipurush makers by sharing the song Ram Ka Naam Badnaam Na Karo on her Instagram stories. The Ramayan actor who has previously appreciated Kangana gave his views on her underproduction Sita – The Incarnation, where the actress essays the titular role.

KANGANA RANAUT GETS ADVISE FROM SUNIL LAHRI ON SITA – THE INCARNATION

In an interaction with Live Hindustan, Sunil said, “Mujhe Kangana ki film se puri umeed hai ki woh aesa kuch nahi karegi aur jo bhi karegi usse us chavi mein badhotri hi hogi. Baki dusre logo ke liye main kuch keh nahi sakta lekin apne tajurbe padh yeh advice dunga ki apne Sanskriti se khilwaad na karen (I have full faith in Kangana’s film that she will not do anything like this and whatever she does it will only represent the character well. I can’t comment on other people but my advice, as per my experience, is don’t mess with culture).” Kangana reacted to his comment by sharing the link to a news report which mentioned his statement on her Instagram stories. She tagged Sunil and thanked him with folded hand emojis.

In 2021, director Alaukik Desai confirmed that Kangana will be playing the lead role in Sita – The Incarnation. He stated that, “What was a mirage, is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you, SS Studio, for your immense support and belief.”

Kangana will next be seen in her directorial epic Emergency, where she essays the role of Indira Gandhi.

