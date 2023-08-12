Home

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Gadar 2 Box Office Collection, Heaps Praise on ‘Manly Hero Sunny Deol’: ‘Long Live Tara Singh’

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to 'Gadar 2' box office collection and heaped praise on Sunny Deol and his charismatic on-screen character 'Tara Singh'.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Gadar 2 Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut recently heaped praise on Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 for its huge box office collection and the audiences turn out in movie theatres. The actress lauded how the movie-goers are going crazy for the sequel to Gadar – Ek Prem Katha and the way Sunny’s epic-actioner could end Bollywood’s ‘economic drought’ by bringing ‘nationalism’ back in theatres. Kangana also claimed that if the movie would have been a solo release, then its earning would have been much higher. The Emergency actress had previously shared Salmaan Khan’s post where he had expressed happiness over the first day record opening of the Anil Sharma directorial.

KANGANA RANAUT RAVES ABOUT SUNNY DEOL’S GADAR 2:

KANGANA RANAUT TAKES A SLY DIG AT ‘BOLLYWOOD HEROES’ AGAIN

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of fans going bonkers outside a movie theatre to watch Gadar 2. The actress captioned her post as “No mafia politics, no bought reviews, no fake propaganda, no buying of tickets through bulk corporate bookings, no cartoon looking actors, proper manly hero and proper massy content…” She further added, “Forget holiday, even if it was a solo release, first day could easily be ₹65-70 crore… but is is not just the economic drought that’s getting over in the film industry but look at people. Happy to see cinema bringing excitement and nationalism back in people’s lives… Long live Tara Singh, Sunny Deol.” Previously she posted Salman’s Instagram post in her stories which read, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals challis crore ki opening (His 2.5kg hand is equal to a ₹40 crore box office opening). Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2…”

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

Kangana will next be seen in Tejas based on the Indian Air Force. She will also be seen in the PAN India horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2 and her directorial Emergency where she plays late Indian politician and former PM Indira Gandhi.

