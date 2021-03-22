Actor Kangana Ranaut has issued her first statement after winning National Film Award 2021. Kangana won the best actress award for her films ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ and ‘Panga’. Thanking the makers of both the movies, Kangana took to Twitter and released a video statement. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Wins National Award: Netizens Begin Hilarious Meme Fest And It Has Taapsee Pannu In It

‘National awards have been announced and I won the best actress awards for Manikarnika and Panga. I want to thank the writers of the movie as well’, she said. Also Read - 67th National Film Awards 2021: Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut Best Actors; Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore Gets Best Hindi Film

This is the 4th time that Kangana Ranaut won the national award.