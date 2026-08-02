Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Hrithik Roshan’s viral ‘apology’ trend, mentions Saba Azad: ‘You should condemn…’

Kangana Ranaut has responded to the online conversation surrounding Hrithik Roshan after his reaction to the viral apology trend.

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Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Hrithik Roshan ‘Apology’ movement (PC: Twitter)

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan are once again at the centre of online discussions after a fresh exchange of comments brought their past controversy back into focus. The actress recently responded to Hrithik’s reaction to the viral “world owes him an apology” trend and shared her views on social media. Kangana accused the actor of allowing online trolling against her and said he should speak against those using his name to target her. Her remarks have sparked a new debate among fans and followers.

Kangana Ranaut responds to Hrithik Roshan’s viral apology trend

The latest discussion started after Hrithik Roshan reacted to a social media post that said “The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan.” The trend was linked to comments made by CJP member Saurav Das, who compared himself with Hrithik after facing criticism from Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana later shared a post on her Instagram Story where she addressed Hrithik’s reaction and questioned his response. She said that instead of adding to the situation, the actor should condemn the trolling and harassment she claims to have faced online.

Kangana mentions Saba Azad in her message to Hrithik

While responding to Hrithik, Kangana also mentioned his partner Saba Azad and said she was happy that he had found someone special. She wrote, “Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad and you both look great together.”

She further added, “You are in a committed relationship and it doesn’t suit you to tease a woman like this, instead you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name.” Kangana also wrote, “Stop adding fuel to fire and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments.”

What Hrithik Roshan said about the viral trend?

Before Kangana’s response, Hrithik had reacted to a post that supported him amid the ongoing online conversation. Replying to the post, the actor wrote, “My friend, siding with ‘A’ just cause you don’t like ‘B’ anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts.” He added, “That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?”

How the controversy returned to the spotlight?

The discussion gained momentum after Kangana criticised the CJP-led NEET paper leak protests and made comments about protesters. Her remarks received strong reactions online, with several people questioning her statements.

During the debate, Cockroach Janta Party member Saurav Das referred to Hrithik and Kangana’s old dispute while responding to her criticism. In an interview, he said that his friends told him he looked like a young Hrithik Roshan, which led to comparisons between the current controversy and the actors’ past issues.

A look back at Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s 2016 controversy

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut’s public dispute began in 2016 after Kangana referred to a “silly ex” during an interview, which was interpreted as a reference to Hrithik. The actor denied being in a relationship with her and both sides later became involved in a legal battle.

Hrithik and Kangana exchanged legal notices during the controversy, while investigations were also carried out regarding alleged email exchanges. The matter remained unresolved publicly and continued to be one of Bollywood’s most talked-about celebrity disputes.