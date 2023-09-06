Home

Kangana Ranaut REACTS To Proposal Of Renaming India As Bharat

The speculations of India being renamed Bharat started doing rounds after an official dinner invitation for G20 delegates from Rashtrapati Bhavan surfaced on social media.

Kangana Ranaut On India's Name Change. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut is someone who does not believe in mincing her words, whatever the topic of discussion may be. Most recently, the Queen actress shared her views on the proposed resolution to rename India as Bharat. The diva took to her X handle (Earlier known as Twitter) and posted a two-year-old interview of herself with Hindustan Times where she had asked for a change in the country’s name. She had shared during the interview that our country should be called Bharat and not India.

Kangana Ranaut’s Tweet On India’s Name Change

This old interview of Kangana was shared by a fan who claimed that the actress is always ahead of others. Re-sharing the tweet, the Thalaivii star wrote, “And some call it black magic …. It’s simply Grey matter honey (smiling face emoticon) Congratulations to everyone!! Freed from a slave name… Jai Bharat.”

Kangana Ranaut Sheds Light On The Importance Of The Name Bharat

In another post, Kangana Ranaut penned an elongated note, shedding light on the history of the country’s names over the years. She wrote, “What is there to love in this name? First of all they couldn’t pronounce ‘Sindhu’ toh usko bigad ke ‘ Indus’ kar diya. Phir kabhi Hindos kabhi Indos kuch bhi gol mol karke India bana diya. (They turned Sindhu into Indus. Then Hindos became Indos) From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of Kurukshetra came under one continent called Bharat so why were they calling us Indu Sindu??”

Explaining how Bharat was renamed as India, the stunner further added, “Also the name Bharat is so meaningful, what is the meaning of India ? I know they called Red Indians because in olden English Indian simply meant a slave, they named us Indians because that was our new identity given to us by the British. Even in olden days dictionary Indian’s meaning was mentioned as slave they recently changed it. Also it’s not our name we are Bhartiya not Indians.”

The speculations of India being renamed Bharat started doing rounds after an official dinner invitation for G20 delegates from Rashtrapati Bhavan surfaced on social media. The invitation in question said, “President of Bharat.” and not “President of India.” However, nothing has been made official as of now.

Kangana Ranaut’s Professional Commitments

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s professional lineup includes Chandramukhi 2, Emergency, and Tejas.

