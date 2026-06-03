Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ranveer Singh’s ban: ‘Everybody banned me, as your stature grows…’ – Watch viral video

Kangana Ranauat said Ranveer Singh should not worry about the industry ban as such bans have little to no effect, and eventually things work out just fine. Watch the video.

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Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ranveer Singh's ban: 'Everybody banned me, as your stature grows...' - Watch viral video

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of Ranveer Singh amid the controversy over his reported exit from Don 3 and the ban imposed by FWICE. Speaking at the trailer launch of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana was asked about Ranveer’s ban, to which she said that facing opposition is a part of success. Reacting to the issue, she laughed, “You’re asking me? I’ve been banned by everyone.” Then, on a serious note, Ranaut added that as a person’s stature grows, so do their rivals.

Kangana told the media, “Aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhe aur dushman na badhein. Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat hai ki unke itne dushman hai. Jeevan mein jab aap aage badhte hain toh bahut sare obstacles aate hain (It is not possible for your status to rise and enemies not to increase. Ranveer Singh should consider what his status is that he has so many enemies. In life, when you move forward, many obstacles come your way)”.

The actress said that Ranveer should not worry about the ban as such bans have little to no effect, and eventually things work out just fine. She further mentioned, “Mere sath bhi itna hua hai and look today I’m doing well. Meri bhi gaadi achi chal rahi hai. Kuch nahi hota (It has happened to me too, and look, today I’m doing well. My car is also running well. Nothing happens). Everything is going to be fine eventually”.

Watch Kangana Ranaut’s video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, the FWICE announced a non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against Ranveer Singh. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had complained to FWICE saying they have faced a loss of approximately Rs 45 crore towards the pre-production of Don 3.

Kangana Ranaut looked ethereal in purple

At the trailer launch of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut impressed everyone with her elegant traditional look. She wore a handwoven Kanjeevaram silk saree designed by textile revivalist Gaurang Shah. The film, based on the unsung heroes of the 26/11 attacks, is set to release in theatres on June 12. Kangana chose an ivory Kanjeevaram saree with a rich purple border and traditional gold zari work.

The saree also featured beautiful Mochi embroidery, a centuries-old handcraft known for its fine chain-stitch work, adding a unique and artistic touch to her outfit. Her look beautifully highlighted India’s rich textile and craftsmanship traditions.