Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Shabana Azmi’s Remarks on ‘The Kerala Story’ Controversy

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Shabana Azmi’s Remarks on ‘The Kerala Story’ Controversy

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to Shabana Azmi's tweet on 'The Kerala Story' controversy where she compared it to 'Laal Singh Chaddha.'

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Shabana Azmi's Remarks on 'The Kerala Story' Controversy

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Shabana Azmi’s ‘The Kerala Story’ Tweet: Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about her socio-political views. The actress is also opinionated whenever there is any discussion or debate related to cinema, society, religion and spirituality. Kangana has never shied away from admitting about her faith and beliefs. She has had differences with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi in the past. However recently, she supported the veteran actress on her tweet about The Kerala Story controversy. Shabana had tweeted that those asking to boycott The Kerala Story are the same who had opposed Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL TWEET:

This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen … https://t.co/n4hLrMyZ9N — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 8, 2023

You may like to read

KANGANA RANAUT REACTS TO SHABNA AZMI’S TWEET ON ‘THE KERALA STORY ROW’

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress captioned her tweet as “hose who speak of banning #The Kerala Story are as wrong as those who wanted to ban Aamir Khan’s #Laal Singh Chaadha. Once a film has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification nobody has the right to become an extra constitutional authority.” Kangana quote tweeted her and wrote “This is a very valid point except for the fact that no one asked for a ban on LSC people just didn’t want to see it for many reasons, major reason was it was a remake of a very popular old Hollywood classic which most people had already seen…”

Kangana will next be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2.

For more updates on Kangana Ranaut, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.