KANGANA RANAUT REACTS TO THE KERALA STORY CONTROVERSY

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to ‘The Kerala Story’ Row: ‘Nothing Wrong in Calling Out ISIS’

Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to the political controversy over Adah Sharma's film The Kerala Story.

Kangana Ranaut Reacts to The Kerala Story Row: Kangana Ranaut, known for her feisty and uninhibited persona never shies away from voicing her opinion on socio-political issues. The actor has always boldly expressed her views on society and changing geopolitics. Kangana was recently asked about her opinion on The Kerala Story row in an interview. She told the interviewer that though she hasn’t seen the film, the story only shows ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) in a bad light. The Emergency actor also quotient Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah calling ISIS a terrorist organization.

Kangana, while speaking at ABP’s Majha Maha Katta event said “See I have not watched the film but a lot has been tried to ban the film. I read it today, correct me if I am wrong, High Court has said that the film cannot be banned. I think it’s not showing anybody in the bad light but only ISIS, right? If HC, the country’s most responsible body is saying this, then they are right. ISIS is a terrorist organisation. It’s not like I am calling them terrorist, our country, Home Ministry (Ministry of Home Affairs) and other countries as well have called them so.” She further added “Agar aap aisa samjhte hai ki woh terrorists organisation nahi hai toh zaheer si baat hai phir aap bhi terrorist hi hai. Agar aap sochte hai ek terrorist outfit, ek terrorist nahi hai, aur usko terrorist ghoshit kiya gya hai, legally, morally by every standard aur aapko lagta hai woh terrorist nahi hai toh more than the film you are a bigger problem you should first think about where you stand in life (If you think ISIS is not a terrorist outfit despite its declaration then you are also a terrorist). The actor also pointed out, “I am talking about those people who think it’s attacking them, not ISIS. If you think it’s attacking you then you are a terrorist. Maine kuch nahi kaha bhai, ye simple maths hai (I am not saying this).”

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2.

