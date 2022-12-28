Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide, Requests PM Modi For ‘Immediate Death Sentence’ in Polygamy Cases

Kangana Ranaut takes to her Instagram stories and writes a big note about Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. She also tags PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to take strict steps in punishing those who indulge in polygamy without consent.

Kangana Ranaut on Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide Case: Actor Kangana Ranaut took to social media to comment on the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. She wrote a long note on how polygamy affects women and what happens to their hearts and soul when they realise that their ‘love story never had any love.’ Kangana also tagged PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to find out a way to punish those attacking women by cheating and by abusing them physically.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationship or even a loved one but she can never deal with the fact that her love story never had love, for the other person her love and vulnerability were just an easy target for exploitation, her reality was not the same as the other who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally. When it is revealed to her, her reality starts to warp, distort itself, and shift shape to fit the facts that are revealed to her in a shocking manner (sic).”

POLYGAMY WITHOUT CONSENT SHOULD BE CRIMINAL OFFENCE: KANGANA RANAUT

Kangana talked about polygamy and said it should be a criminal offence. She wrote about the need for educating daughters about prioritising themselves and taking care of their emotional well-being. “Indulging in polygamy with multiple women without their consent or knowledge should be a criminal offence. Sexually exploiting women without taking any responsibility for their physical, mental, and emotional well-being while breaking up with them suddenly without any valid reason should also be a criminal offence. We need to take care of our daughters, it is the responsibility of the government to protect and enrich the feminine (sic).”

KANGANA RANAUT REQUESTS PM MODI FOR ‘IMMEDIATE DEATH SENTENCE’

The Thalaivi star concluded by requesting PM Modi to make a strict law against polygamy. She said a man abusing a woman like this should be given a death sentence. “I request Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, as Krishna rose for Draupadi, like Rama took stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without consent, acid attacks against women, and of course, chopping them into many pieces should amount to an immediate death sentence without trial (sic),” she said in her note on Instagram.

Kangana used a hashtag in Tunisha’s name while making these posts in Instagram stories. The 20-year-old actor was found dead on the sets of her TV show ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’. She was dating her co-star, Sheezan and the two broke up a few days before her death. Sheezan is currently under judicial custody after Tunisha’s mother filed a police complaint accusing him of abetting her daughter’s suicide.