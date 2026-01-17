Kangana Ranaut recalls being asked not to wear Masaba Gupta saree for Ram Janmabhoomi visit, calls it ‘deeply hurtful

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred conversation online after opening up about a deeply personal and upsetting incident from her past. The actor recently recalled being allegedly discouraged from wearing designer Masaba Gupta’s saree for her Ram Janmabhoomi visit, an experience she says left her feeling humiliated and emotionally shaken. Kangana first mentioned the incident on Instagram Stories earlier in the day and later expanded on it with detailed posts on social media, saying the memory still makes her “sick to the stomach”.

What exactly did Kangana say?

Responding to questions raised after her initial post, Kangana took to X to explain the situation in detail. She questioned why the designer or the brand never shared or acknowledged photos of her wearing the outfit, despite the images being widely circulated online. She wrote,

“Designers get very excited whenever their brands get seen on celebrities, have you seen Masaba or her brand handles use these images ? These images were all over the Internet. Can you explain why won’t she use these images or why won’t the stylist tag her?”

Kangana further revealed that the incident took place around the time when her film Tejas was nearing release. She shared that she wanted to visit Ram Janmabhoomi and requested the same stylist—who was styling her for Tejas promotions—to help with her Ayodhya trip as well.

‘When she was told it’s for Ram Janmbhoomi…’

The actor went on to explain what followed. According to Kangana, once the designer was informed that the saree would be worn for a Ram Janmabhoomi visit, permission to use the outfit was allegedly withdrawn. She wrote,

“I don’t care many stylists and designers have banned me from their handles as well but this particular incidence hurt me the most… when she was told it’s for Ram Janmbhoomi she told the stylist not to use her clothes.”

Kangana added that the stylist, whom she described as kind and genuine, was embarrassed by the situation. The stylist allegedly paid for the saree herself and discreetly asked Kangana not to tag the designer or brand. By the time Kangana became aware of everything, she was already dressed and on her way to Ayodhya.

“The hate the bitterness the prejudice, ewwww how ugly !! Still makes me sick to my stomach !!” she wrote, expressing her lingering discomfort over the incident.

A moment that left her in tears

Earlier, Kangana had shared an emotional account of the same episode on Instagram Stories, saying,

“One instance I will never forget is when I was wearing Masaba Gupta saree for Ram Janmbhoomi… I felt so humiliated and degraded that I quietly cried in my car.”

She also linked the incident to what she described as selective outrage and prejudice within the industry, questioning why such experiences are often ignored.

What’s next for Kangana?

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, where she played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, which she also directed, marked another bold chapter in her career, reflecting her continued willingness to speak her mind—both on and off screen.

Once again, Kangana’s statements have sparked debate, drawing attention to the complex intersection of politics, personal beliefs, and Bollywood’s fashion and branding world.