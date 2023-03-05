Home

Kangana Ranaut Recalls Being ‘Cancelled’ For Speaking up Against Punjab Political Crisis: ‘All my Brands Dropped me’

Kangana Ranaut recently recalled being 'cancelled' and how she lost many of her brands for speaking up against Punjab political crisis.

Kangana Ranaut Recalls Being ‘Cancelled’ by Brands: Kangana Ranaut is known for calling a spade a spade. The actor never minces words when it comes to her unfiltered views on society and politics. Kangana’s socio-political opinions have often sparked controversy in the mainstream media, but she has been unaffected by the same. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote how she lost many of her brands for speaking out against Khalistani supporters in Punjab three years ago. In one of her previous posts she had also condemned the situation in Amritsar’s Ajnala police station. The Emergency actor challenged Amritpal Singh Sandhu, head of the radical outfit Waris Punjab De to confront her at an ‘intellectual debate’. Kangana also asked for assurance that she won’t be attacked recalling vandalism attempt on her car at Punjab’s Kiratpur Sahib in 2021.

KANGANA RANAUT SLAMS KHALISTANI SUPPORTERS

The actor in her post wrote “When I spoke against Khalistanis three years ago, all my brands dropped me, millions of people unfollowed me, designers deleted their posts with my pictures and totally banned me…Main sochti hoon ki aaj Punjab ke aatank ko dekh ke unko sharmindagi hoti hai (Do these people question themselves, looking at the terror situation in Punjab)? Kya unko lagta hai ki unhone galat kiya (Do they think they did anything wrong)? Ya Khoon peene ki pyaas thi, kiska piya kyun piya…that’s irrelevant (This was just an act of blood-thirsty monsters, irrespective of whose blood it was)? agar thodi bhi insaniyat hai to sharmindagi zarur hogi lekin agar rakshahsh hain toh phir unka to kaam hi dharm ka nash aur adharm ki jeet hai, phir koi sharmindagi nahi hogi… (if your have even a bit of humanity left inside then you would be ashamed of your act but if you are a monster whose job is to destroy mankind and truth, then there won’t be any shame) socho aur khud se poocho (think and ask yourselves)🙏”

Kangana will also be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. The other movies Kangana has added to her pipeline are Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, Sita-The Incarnation, and the Noti Binodini biopic.

