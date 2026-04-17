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Kangana Ranaut recalls her ex-boyfriend calling her chudail, saying, Khoon peeti hai…

Kangana Ranaut recalls her ex-boyfriend calling her ‘chudail’, saying, ‘Khoon peeti hai…’

Kangana Ranaut shares blast from past when her ex-boyfriend used to call her a witch. She also revealed he filed a case on her when she was around 26.

Kangana Ranaut makes a big statement

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut, who has always raised her voice against important issues and nepotism, has recently recalled an incident when she was called a “witch.” She also revealed that an editor of a leading publication had written an article about her, claiming she possessed “black magic”. Not just that, her ex-boyfriend filed a “case” against her. In an interview with ANI, the actress alleged that she was subjected to severe character attacks at the time.

Kangana Ranaut said, “My ex who filed a case on me… and on top of that, kuch khade ho gaye ki ye to chudail hai khoon peeti hai kaale kamre mein kaale parde lagake kaala jaadu karti hai (some people stood up and said she’s a witch, she drinks blood, she does black magic.) So there was a witch-hunting. There was evident and very apparent witch-hunting happening at that time and I was hardly 26 or 27 years old. So when this is how they’re going to treat me, why should I make them look good…I have no reason to make them look good.”

The actress added that, “even today” at this age, when she looks back, she thinks that “I was just doing the best I could do.” Ranaut said during that phase, she derived inner strength from her journey and achievements. “My journey, my own success… in spite and despite of all of them. There was no hero like in ‘Queen’….,” she said, adding, “because ‘Queen’ had happened.

Who was Kangana Ranaut’s ex-boyfriend?

It is worth noting that Kangana’s Raaz: The Mystery Continues co-star and ex-boyfriend, Adhyayan Suman, had previously made controversial claims about her. However, Kangana later responded to the allegations in an interview with NDTV, saying, “It doesn’t bother me when people call me names or talk about my periods—but don’t call it gross, because there’s nothing gross about period blood.”

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Coming back to her role in Queen, she highlighted that it was a unique film—without a typical hero, action, or glamorous portrayal. She played a simple “behenji” character, far from the “sexy” roles she had earlier in films like Fashion and Krrish 3. “This was a film which was without a leading star, without action, without women to make them look like damsels in distress. Here was a film that I did in a kurti and bell-bottoms. I played a ‘Behenji’. I was not even the sexy girl roles that I was getting in ‘Fashion’ or ‘Krrish’ (Krrish 3 ).. And I could see the intention of these films. Even though I did ‘Woh Lamhe…’ But it was just because I was just a neurotic, sexy girl. And here I did a film which was, and not after Sridevi, and I can say this with proud, that only girl who does comedy is me. So here’s a comedy in a kurti that I did and that has made me like the topmost actress in the country”, said Kangana.

Queen is a 2014 comedy-drama film directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, with Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao playing supporting roles.

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