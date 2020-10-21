Actor Kangana Ranaut who is vocal for every small and big issue in India and the world received rape threats on a Facebook post shared by her. The FB post she had shared on Navratri also mentioned the details of another FIR filed by congress in Maharashtra. She had written, “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon #Navratri”. Also Read - Rangoli Chandel Wears Kangana Ranaut's Saree at Brother Aksht's Pre-Wedding Function - Yay or Nay?

The rape threat on a comment was posted by an Orrisa-based lawyer who later deleted the comment, claiming that his account was hacked. As per a Times of India report, the lawyer posted a note saying that his account had been hacked. The note reads as, "Today my Facebook ID got hacked at evening and some derogatory comments get posted. This is my not views regarding any women or any community. I am also very shocked and apologise for it. I request to all the people of kindly accept my apology and forgive me whose sentiments got hurt. I am really sorry for it."

Not only this, the lawyer also deleted his Facebook account.

However, Kangana Ranaut is yet to respond to the same. Meanwhile, the Queen actor is busy in her family functions as both the brothers Karan and Akshit are getting married in a month. The Ranaut family has kicked off all the pre-wedding festivities as it’s a part of their culture. The first ceremony that happened was blessing the wedding invites. It took place at the residence of her maternal grandparents in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana took to social media to share the videos and pictures. She wrote, “After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today”.