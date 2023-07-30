Home

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Responds to Politician Subramanian Swamy as Latter Questions SPG Cover Given to Her: ‘I Condemned Khalistani Groups’

Kangana Ranaut Responds to Politician Subramanian Swamy as Latter Questions SPG Cover Given to Her: ‘I Condemned Khalistani Groups’

Kangana Ranaut recently responded to politician Dr Subramanian Swamy's tweet as the latter questioned SPG cover given to her.

Kangana Ranaut Responds to Politician Subramanian Swamy as Latter Questions SPG Cover Given to Her: 'I Condemned Khalistani Groups'

Kangana Ranaut Tweets About SPG Cover Given to Her: Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about her ideology and often expressed her concerns over geopolitics, society, culture, cinema on social media and interviews. The actress had spoken on anti-CAA protests, Sushant Singh Rajput death case and farmer’s protests which had drawn political flak. Her remarks on Bollywood, investigation of SSR death and freedom of expression has invoked hooliganism which led to illegal demolition of her Mumbai house by the then Maharashtra government. Ever since then she was provided SPG (Special Protection Group) cover due to rising security concerns and threat to her life.

Trending Now

CHECK OUT KANGANA RANAUT’S VIRAL POST:

I am not just a Bollywood star sir, I am also a very vocal and concerned citizen, I was the target of political malice in Maharashtra, at my expense nationalists could make a government here.

I also spoke about tukde gang and strongly condemned Khalistani groups.

I am also a… https://t.co/CXbcQPNysb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 30, 2023

KANGANA RANAUT REACTS TO DR SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY’S TWEET:

Recently, veteran politician Dr Subramanian Swamy tweeted about the SPG cover given to Kangana. A radical troll had shared her video from a party where she was dancing with her friend. The Twitter handle captioned the post as, “Where is Kangana Ranaut now? Not hearing any news..still celebrating Indias independence after 2014?” Replying to the tweet, Dr Swamy commented, “The SPG knows, and has kept a register of her movements. I wonder why since it is no business of SPG to track Bollywood stars. In her case, on a special dispensation she has a high level of security provided.” Kangana quote tweeted his post and wrote, “I am not just a Bollywood star sir, I am also a very vocal and concerned citizen, I was the target of political malice in Maharashtra, at my expense nationalists could make a government here. I also spoke about tukde gang and strongly condemned Khalistani groups. I am also a filmmaker, writer and producer and my next production Emergency involves operation Bluestar… there is evident treat [threat] to my life hence I requested for extended security… Is there something wrong in this Sir.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES