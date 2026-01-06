Kangana Ranaut resumes film shooting after long gap, begins work on patriotic drama: 'Nice to be...'

After spending a long stretch away from the camera, Bollywood actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has finally returned to a film set. Known for balancing her film career with active politics, Kangana had largely stepped away from acting over the past year. Now, her latest social media post signals a fresh start, and a smile that says it all.

The actor recently shared a video from the sets of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, marking her return to shooting after Emergency. For Kangana, this comeback is not just professional but also deeply personal.

What did Kangana share from the set?

Kangana took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video featuring director Manoj Tapadia. In the clip, she is seen interacting warmly with the team, listening carefully as scenes are explained to her, and settling back into the rhythm of a working set.

Sharing the video, she wrote that it feels good to be back on a film set, a simple line that reflected her excitement and relief after a long pause.

This is Kangana’s first film shoot in nearly a year, making the moment special for both her and her fans, who have been waiting to see her back in action.

What is Bharat Bhagya Vidhata all about?

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was announced around the time Emergency was released, but the project took time to go on floors. The film is now finally rolling, with Kangana playing a key role.

Produced by Babita Ashiwal under Unoia Films and Adi Sharma of Floating Rocks Entertainment, the film is being directed by Manoj Tapadia. He is known for projects like Madras Cafe, Chini Kum, NH10, and the web series Mai.

The film is described as a patriotic drama that will bring to light the stories of unsung heroes, brave individuals whose contributions to the nation are largely unknown. While the makers are keeping plot details under wraps, the film is expected to focus on courage, sacrifice and quiet heroism.

Why is this comeback important for Kangana?

Kangana’s return comes after a challenging phase. Her last release, Emergency, failed to perform at the box office. The film, which she both directed and produced, faced release hurdles and was temporarily banned before being cleared with changes.

In Emergency, Kangana portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and invested significant effort into the project. Despite a reported budget of around Rs 60 crore, the film earned only about Rs 20 crore in India, making it a commercial disappointment.

What’s next for Kangana Ranaut?

Although the release date of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata has not been announced yet, Kangana’s return to shooting has already sparked curiosity. Balancing her role as a politician and actor, this phase could mark a fresh chapter in her film journey.

For now, Kangana seems content doing what she loves again, being back where the cameras roll and stories come alive.