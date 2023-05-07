Kangana Ranaut Reveals About Facing Rejection For Her Height During Modelling Days

Home

Kangana Ranaut recently revealed that she faced rejection and was humiliated for her height during modelling days.

Kangana Ranaut Reveals About Facing Rejection For Her Height: Kangana Ranaut is always vocal when it comes to speaking up on issues concerning cinema, society, gender issues and national politics. The actor is known for being straightforward and blunt while expressing herself on social media and interviews. Kangana is among the few female actors who stressed upon the portrayal of women in cinema and the discrimination and hardships young heroines have to undergo. The four times National Awards winner and Padma Shri recipient is known for making an impact on the audiences with her acting prowess and challenging roles. Now, the Emergency actor has revealed about the rejections she faced due to her height during modelling days.

In a interview quoted by Hindustan Times, Kangana said “When I left home in Himachal I was 12-13 years old. I was studying in a hostel in Chandigarh. Later I came to Delhi and stayed for one to two years. In 2004, I came to Mumbai for a modelling assignment and then I threw away the phone my agency gave me. When they called me back (to Delhi) I even tore my ticket. I told them that I don’t want to go back. Mujhe woh kaam karna hi nahi hai kyunki mujhe woh humesha modelling me nicha dikhate rehte they (I didn’t want to work there because I was constantly humiliated).” She further added “Kyuki unko lagta tha ki Delhi me ramp model zyada hote hai. Uske liye 5’11 to 6 ft ki height chhaiye hoti hai ladkiyo ko. Aur meri 5’7 ki height hai. Mai sara din baithi rehti thi. Mujhe kehte they aaj bhi kaam nhi mila tumhe, tumhara kuch nahi hone wala modelling me (To become a model in Delhi one needed to be 5’11-6 ft tall, but I was 5’7. I used to remain seated throughout the day and was told that I am good for nothing) Then, I started getting catalogue (shoots) and ads where I had to stand behind others. I came to Mumbai for a catalogue shoot of saree. But, it’s okay, it used to help me with my expenses at that time.”

Kangana will next be seen in Tejas, where she plays an Air Force Pilot. The actor is also producing and directing Emergency apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She has also commenced shooting for P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2.

