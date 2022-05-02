Kangana Ranaut on sexual exploitation: Actor Kangana Ranaut has opened up about her tryst with the film industry multiple times in the past. This time too, she expressed how she has struggled through a lot in Bollywood to the point that people she had supported went vanished later. The actress was speaking about sexual harassment and exploitation in the film industry during the latest Judgment Day episode on Lock Upp when she made such statements.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut on Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep’s Twitter Feud, Says, 'Hindi is Our National Language'

The actress hosts the captivity-based reality show on MX Player and Alt Balaji. In the weekend special episode, she asked contestant Saisha Shinde to reveal a dark secret of her life to get saved from the elimination. The designer recalled an incident when she slept with a fellow designer after he lured her with his sob stories and later she got to know that he had told the same story to many of her other designer friends as well. Also Read - Dhaakad Trailer: Kangana Ranaut is Unstoppable as Agent Agni in India's First Female-Led Mega Action Thriller - Watch

Kangana Ranaut talks about sexual exploitation in the film industry

Kangana told Saisha that sexual exploitation is the ‘kaala sach (black truth)’ of the industry and certain incidents simply scar people for life. She was quoted as saying, “I think the sexual exploitation of young people is so common, especially in the film industry, in the fashion industry. No matter how much we defend the industry, it’s the truth…While it gives so many opportunities, it also shatters many dreams and leaves people permanently scarred. Yeh kaala sach hai.” Also Read - Lock Upp: Ali Merchant Gets Eliminated, Kangana Ranaut Says 'He Failed to Entertain'

Kangana Ranaut speaks on the #MeToo movement in Bollywood

Kangana talked about the #MeToo movement and said nothing happened after so many women called out prominent names from the film industry in India. She said those women are nowhere to be seen today while the men who were accused of harassment got reinstated by the industry. “Even when MeToo happened here, what happened to that? Nothing. Wo ladkiyan jo bahar aayi thi, gayab hain, sabki sab gayab hain from the face of this planet. Aur jinko maine support kiya tha, I was banned from the industry, and ladkiyan gayab hain,” she said.

Saisha, who was earlier known as Swapnil Shinde, mentioned that she was exploited by a leading fashion designer who did the same with other people in the fashion industry. She added that even though she didn’t talk about the incident to anyone, the designer himself defamed her later which resulted in her ouster from many fashion weeks.

Meanwhile, Saisha has to battle out a Dangal with Poonam Pandey to remain in the game as one of the finalists this season. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Lock Upp!