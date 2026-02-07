Home

Kangana Ranaut reveals she flirted with Akshaye Khanna, his unexpected reaction leaves her shocked – Watch Viral Video

An old video of Kangana Ranaut sharing a funny incident on a Koffee With Karan episode has gone viral, in which she revealed that she flirted with Akshaye Khanna. Here’s what happened next.

Bollywood actress and politician Kangana Ranaut is known for her outspoken style, and her statements always grab attention. A throwback video of her from an interview is currently going viral, in which she shared an anecdote about Akshaye Khanna, who played Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. The actress revealed that she once flirted with Akshaye Khanna, but his response surprised her.

The clip, which appears to be from Karan Johar’s chat show, has resurfaced online, leaving fans surprised. Kangana, who appeared alongside Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, explained that despite her efforts, Akshaye Khanna did not react, as he is a reserved speaker and often remains silent on set.

The actress immediately replied, saying, “Yes, Akshaye Khanna.” This left Karan Johar and Sanjay Dutt surprised, and they both asked why. Kangana then said, “I first tried to talk to him, then tried flirting. But he never spoke to me. He never speaks. He doesn’t talk to anybody.”

However, she did mention that Akshaye Khanna spoke to Anil Kapoor, saying, “Yes… he is like a younger brother to me.” The video has since gone viral. It’s worth noting that Kangana and Akshaye worked together in the film No Problem.

Watch the viral video here:

2025 was the year for Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna’s 2025 was historic as his roles in Chhaava and Dhurandhar helped him become only the second Indian actor, after Shah Rukh Khan, whose films collectively grossed over Rs 2000 crore worldwide in a single year. Both performances drew praise and huge audiences, marking a peak in Khanna’s three- decade career. The only actors to have ever earned more in a year from Bollywood are Aamir Khan (2017) and Shah Rukh Khan (2023). 2025 was truly the year Akshaye Khanna reminded us of not just his acting chops but his stardom.

